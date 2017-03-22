UPDATE 1-UBS set to charge wealthy for keeping euro savings

* 0.6 pct fee for savers with over 1 mln eur
* ECB's low rates to help economy
* Central bank penalties for hoarding cash hit banks
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, March 22 UBS, the world's
biggest wealth manager, will impose a penalty charge on
customers who park euros with the bank, one of the largest
lenders to break what has been a taboo in finance as sub-zero
interest rates bite.
The Swiss bank will introduce from May an annual fee of 0.6
percent on accounts with more than 1 million euros ($1.1 mln) in
response to the European Central Bank's ultra-low rates, put in
place to help a fragile economy but which hurt banks.
Low rates and an ECB penalty for hoarding cash have been
politically divisive, coming in for particularly heavy criticism
in Germany, because it turns much of the concept of saving for
retirement on its head.
Commerzbank has even considered storing cash in
vaults to avoid paying the central bank.
UBS already imposes a charge for large accounts held in
Swiss francs by companies and some wealthy clients, because the
Swiss National Bank also has such a charge.
"UBS will apply an individual deposit charge on large euro
cash balances for European clients," a UBS spokesman said.
"This charge reflects the increasing costs seen across the
industry of re-investing cash from deposits in money and capital
markets, the continued extraordinarily low and negative interest
rates in the euro area and increased liquidity regulations."
Money printing and a penalty charge for hoarding cash have
been at the heart of attempts to reinvigorate the 19-country
euro zone economy in the wake of the 2008-09 debt crisis.
Penalising banks for storing money makes holding deposits,
traditionally the bedrock of any lender, more expensive, and
this prompts some to steer savers towards fund products for
which a fee can be charged.
The ECB imposes a so-called negative rate equivalent to 4
euros annually on each 1,000 euros that lenders deposit with the
central bank. Banks in Sweden and Switzerland, outside the
neighbouring euro zone, pay a similar charge.
It has squeezed bank profits. Last year marked a low ebb,
according to a survey by Reuters of 20 large European banks
conducted in mid-February.
While seven in that group saw net interest income fall
during 2015, that number increased to 12 in 2016, with the
average dip more than 7 percent. That was steeper than the
roughly 5 percent slip on average in 2015.
($1 = 0.9281 euros)
(Additional reporting by John Revill; editing by John O'Donnell
and Louise Heavens)