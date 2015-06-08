UBS increases stake in Chinese joint venture

ZURICH/BEIJING, June 8 UBS has upped
its stake in its Chinese securities unit to nearly 25 percent,
according to new information published on the Swiss bank's
website on Monday as it bucked a recent trend of banks exiting
these ventures.
The bank has bought an additional 4.99 percent of UBS
Securities compared to the 20 percent it previously owned,
according to the UBS website.
The performance of Western banks' joint ventures in China
have been mixed, with Russell Investment, for instance, pulling
out of its partnership with Chinese insurer Ping An in May.
UBS, which officially registered UBS Securities in 2006, has
held management control thanks to a friendly consortium of
Chinese state-affiliated firms. The largest UBS Securities
shareholder remains Beijing Guoxiang Property Management Co Ltd,
a private equity fund controlled by the Beijing city government.
News of the stake purchase was first reported by the Wall
Street Journal.
In January, Reuters reported that Asia-focused Standard
Chartered was closing its global equities business.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group was preparing to
withdraw from its Asian corporate banking business and put most
of it up for sale, according to a report by Bloomberg in the
same month.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin in Zurich and Matthew Miller in
Beijing; editing by Andrew Roche)