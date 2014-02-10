REFILE-UBS suspends two over hiring of Chinese banker-IFR

(Refiles to add source in headline, no change to story text)
HONG KONG Feb 10 UBS AG has suspended
two Hong Kong-based bankers as part of an investigation over the
hiring of an employee related to a Chinese corporate client, IFR
reported on Monday, citing two sources familiar with the
situation.
Joseph Chee, head of capital market solutions, and Sharlyn
Wu were put on leave last week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication. The decision to put the bankers on leave came after
an investigation over the hiring of Joyce Wei, the daughter of
the chairman of Tianhe Chemicals.
Tianhe is looking to float in Hong Kong later this year in a
deal that could raise as much as $1 billion, with UBS among the
banks in the running for a senior role on that transaction, IFR
reported.
UBS declined to comment. Chee did not respond to a call to
his mobile phone. Wu could not be reached.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by
Michael Flaherty and Matt Driskill)