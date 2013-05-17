COMMENT: How many banks does it take to sell a CoCo?

LONDON, May 17 (IFR) - Why would a Swiss bank selling what appears to be a vanilla Tier 2 CoCo bond need 13 lead managers? Distribution? Sound advice from a wide range of industry experts? Or could it just be a simple case of reciprocity?

The few banks that weren't on the USD1.5bn total loss bond that priced on Wednesday think the latter.

"It's pretty clear why UBS has done this, and that's to work their way onto deals," said one DCM banker.

"They certainly aren't using them as underwriters to distribute bonds, but rather instead are giving other banks a high profile on this trade so that UBS can go back to them later to chase deals."

The Swiss bank, global co-ordinator on the transaction, also hired Banca IMI, Barclays, BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, HSBC, ING, Lloyds, Mizuho, RBS, Santander and UniCredit.

BBVA, some said, could be a return favour, given that UBS was a bookrunner on the Spanish bank's Additional Tier 1 bond that was sold two weeks ago.

Similarly, Barclays has been the biggest CoCo issuer in the past six months and recently received shareholder approval to sell Additional Tier 1, while Lloyds and RBS are tipped to hit the capital sector with CoCo deals later this year.

In what looks to be another red flag, Mizuho, a virtual unknown in the European bank capital space, has now popped up on this mandate.

The number of bookrunners has caught the eye of DCM bankers who have contrasted it with the self-led Tier 2 bond from Deutsche Bank currently in the market and this week's subordinated sterling deal from UK insurer Liverpool Victoria, which featured just two bookrunners - Barclays and HSBC.

A debut deal, the latter could well have justified a larger bookrunner list. UBS, which has already tried and tested this structure before, was hardly pushing the boundaries with its CoCo.

Even BBVA, a Spanish bank which was first to test AT1, only had four bookrunners.

Syndicate desks are now going through the lead manager list with great interest, with some thinking about potential deals that could be up for grabs in the capital, covered and senior space.

"They've ticked all the boxes in that practically all of the main European banks are bookrunners. It may not be all about direct reciprocity in primary deals, but some of these banks may be helping them in other ways."