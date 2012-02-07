UBS sets sights on low trigger CoCo bond

LONDON, Feb 7 (IFR) - UBS plans to sell the first low trigger contingent capital (CoCo) trade from Switzerland as soon as next week having announced a series of investors roadshows in Asia and Europe to introduce the structure to investors.

The transaction will be a Tier 2 capital instrument and have a 10-year maturity. The bonds can be written down if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5%.

Credit Suisse priced the first contingent capital trade from Switzerland in February last year. However, while the Credit Suisse trade was a Tier 2, it was a high trigger contingent capital issue, which is more risky for investors.

The Credit Suisse bonds convert into equity if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.