UBS tests interest for low-trigger euro CoCo

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - UBS AG has begun marketing the first euro denominated contingent capital transaction of 2014 which will be sold as early as today.
The Swiss bank is looking to sell a 12-year non-call seven-year deal at 345bp to 350bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead manager. Under the terms of the deal, investors could lose everything if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5%.
UBS is acting as global co-ordinator while Deutsche Bank, RBS, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB, Santander GBM, BBVA, Lloyds, UniCredit, VTB and Societe Generale are joint bookrunners. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, editing by Helene Durand)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.