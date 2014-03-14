版本:
UBS CEO's pay rises 21 pct to 10.73 mln Sfr

ZURICH, March 14 UBS paid Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti 10.73 million Swiss francs ($12.30 million) for 2013, a rise of 21 percent over the previous year.

Ermotti was pipped as UBS's highest earner by investment bank chief Andrea Orcel, who was paid 11.43 million francs.

The disclosures were made in UBS's annual report, which was released on Friday, ahead of a shareholder meeting on May 7.
