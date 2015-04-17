UBS set to beef up compliance with 350 staff - memo

ZURICH, April 17 Swiss bank UBS is set to add as many as 350 compliance staff in Nashville and Krakow over the next two to three years, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.

"We must also continue to focus on improving the effectiveness of our processes and productivity across the function," Zurich-based UBS wrote in a memo to staff detailing its risk controls.

"In Compliance and Operational Risk Control alone, we envisage the need to add 350 roles," the memo said.

A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the memo's contents, which were first reported by Friday's edition of Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung. (Reporting by Katharina Bart)