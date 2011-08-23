UBS AG opts to stay in Connecticut after eying NYC

NEW YORK Aug 23 UBS AG (UBS.N) UBSN.VX has
decided to stay in Stamford, Connecticut for five years and
will get a $20 million forgivable loan after exploring moving
some investment bankers to Tower 3 at the World Trade Center
complex in New York City.
Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy in a statement said:
"This project will retain at least 2,000 high-quality,
high-paying jobs in the state, spur capital investment and
reaffirm the state's reputation as a leader in financial
services."
The bank does plan some "minor staff relocations" between
Stamford and New York, the statement said. UBS has promised to
make "significant investments in infrastructure, employee
training and technology," and keep at least 2,000 jobs in the
state for five years.
(Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)