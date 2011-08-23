UBS AG opts to stay in Connecticut after eying NYC

NEW YORK Aug 23 UBS AG (UBS.N) UBSN.VX has decided to stay in Stamford, Connecticut for five years and will get a $20 million forgivable loan after exploring moving some investment bankers to Tower 3 at the World Trade Center complex in New York City.

Democratic Governor Dannel Malloy in a statement said: "This project will retain at least 2,000 high-quality, high-paying jobs in the state, spur capital investment and reaffirm the state's reputation as a leader in financial services."

The bank does plan some "minor staff relocations" between Stamford and New York, the statement said. UBS has promised to make "significant investments in infrastructure, employee training and technology," and keep at least 2,000 jobs in the state for five years. (Reporting by Joan Gralla; Editing by James Dalgleish)