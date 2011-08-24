UPDATE 3-UBS AG opts to stay in Connecticut, spurns NYC

* UBS to receive forgivable $20 million loan to stay

* Stamford will retain 2,000 high-paying UBS jobs (Recasts, adds details, paragraph: 15)

By Joan Gralla

NEW YORK, Aug 23 UBS AG (UBS.N) UBSN.VX will receive a forgivable $20 million loan for deciding to stay in Stamford, Connecticut, for five years instead of moving some investment bankers to the World Trade Center complex in New York City, state and bank officials said on Tuesday.

"This project will retain at least 2,000 high-quality, high-paying jobs in the state, spur capital investment and reaffirm the state's reputation as a leader in financial services," Connecticut's Democrat Governor Dannel Malloy and UBS Group Americas Chief Executive Officer Phil Lofts said in a joint statement.

Switzerland's biggest bank does plan some "minor staff relocations" between Stamford and New York, the statement said. UBS has promised to make "significant investments in infrastructure, employee training and technology" and keep at least 2,000 jobs in the state for five years, it added.

Disappointing profits prompted UBS AG late last month to drop plans to move some investment bankers from Stamford to Tower 3 at the World Trade Center site, the project's developer, Larry Silverstein, said in an interview.

Tower 3 cannot rise above seven floors until Silverstein gets private financing, and landing UBS would have been a big help. For details, see: [ID:N1E77L1NL].

Silverstein, who leased the twin tower complex one month before the deadly attacks, is rebuilding three of the four on-site towers,

UBS began Tuesday by announcing in Zurich that it will ax 3,500 jobs to save 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.5 billion), with almost half of the cuts coming in investment banking.

The company is one of many banks and brokerages that have announced tens of thousands of global lay-offs, reversing a post-crisis hiring binge and preparing for what might prove a few tough years. For details, see: [ID:nN1E77K03T],

Stamford lured the Swiss banking giant a decade ago with about $120 million of incentives, with the final component ending around 2015. The bank's relocation revived Stamford and brought a slew of hedge funds in its wake. UBS' Stamford home is one of the world's largest trading floors and the bank will get new carrots for expanding there.

"If UBS adds more jobs in the future, they will be eligible for an additional $7 million in forgivable in loans, based on increments of 250 new jobs," Malloy said. Both the first accord and the new deal require UBS to keep at least 2,000 employees in Stamford, a UBS spokeswoman said.

The bank's new accord "allows UBS to maintain its current locations in Connecticut," the governor said.

"This decision enables our employees to continue to support the local communities where they live and work, which is especially important in light of the challenging economic climate," UBS' Lofts said.

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut all vie for Wall Street banks and brokerages, whose fat profits and hefty paychecks can spike business and income taxes, and spur service sectors to hire employees, from florists to lawyers.

For example, New York City gets about 7 percent of its tax revenue from Wall Street.

Connecticut's insurance and financial services sector employed 193,500, as of 2009, or 9 percent of the state's total employment, Malloy said. The industry's annual wages are $81,000 - 83 percent higher than the average, he added.

Spokesmen for Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo were not available to comment on UBS' decision to remain in Stamford. A UBS spokeswoman said by email that the bank employs 17,000 people in the tri-state area; she did not say how many employees work in each of the three states.

Unemployment rates in New York, Connecticut and New Jersey were all unchanged in July from June: New York had the lowest rate at 8.0 percent, followed by Connecticut, 9.1 percent, and New Jersey at 9.5 percent, according to federal labor data.

(Additional reporting by Katie Reid in Zurich)

(Editing by Dan Grebler and Bob Burgdorfer)