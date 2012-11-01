UBS draws fine line around Connecticut in layoff spree

* UBS to keep at least 2,000 jobs in state in of return for
$20 million
* Bank denies reports that it will lay off 3,000 in
fixed-income in US
* State negotiated "loan" under UBS's threat moving to New
York
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, Nov 1 UBS AG may be wielding
an ax over 10,000 employees, but at least 2,000 workers in the
state of Connecticut will survive.
Switzerland's biggest bank, which announced the layoffs last
week along with a plan to virtually eliminate its bond trading
business, has a massive trading floor in Stamford, Conn.,
comprised primarily people who trade and sell bonds.
Several fixed-income employees in Stamford and New York City
were fired by phone this week because the devastating storm
Sandy that hit the region on Monday prevented them from
traveling to their offices, a UBS spokeswoman said on Thursday.
Still, UBS and Connecticut officials said that the Swiss
bank will carefully work to ensure that a sizeable staff remains
working in that state east of New York.
At stake is a $20 million interest-free development loan
that UBS got from the state in May. The bank signed a contract
committing to keeping at least 2,000 people employed in the
state, and has agreed to forgive the loan after five years if
all terms of their contract are met.
"I have been assured that the layoffs will be structured in
such a way that UBS will be able to meet the obligations it has
under the agreement," Catherine Smith, commissioner of
Connecticut's Department of Economic and Community Development
told Reuters. "We feel relatively comfortable about it."
UBS spokeswoman Katrina Byrne declined to discuss the nature
of the jobs that will remain in Connecticut but said more than
3,500 bank employees now work in the state. "We are honoring our
commitment," she said.
Smith said she checked with UBS this week after reading
press reports that some 3,000 employees around Stamford would
lose their jobs.
In announcing the bank's plan to ax 10,000 employees over
three years as it seeks to build a new business model, UBS Chief
Executive Sergio Ermotti did not spell out details of the cuts.
But he said last week that about 30 percent of the total
investment banking layoffs will occur in the United States.
Smith and two UBS officials said the exact number of layoffs
in the United States, and the areas that will be affected, are
still being determined.
The state's concerns show how cash-strapped local economies
have been affected by the global bloodbath in a financial
services sector that has announced more than 100,000 job
reductions this year. Many municipalities and other local
government bodies are increasingly doling out sweetheart deals
such as the loan to UBS in a bid to attract and keep businesses
in their tax base.
UBS got the state handout earlier this year as it
threatened to transfer many jobs to Manhattan. That negotiating
leverage also meant the state had to agree to a looser contract
than it would have liked.
Some bankers said UBS can easily keep its employment
commitment and still replace high-paid banking jobs with
lower-paying ones, yielding less tax revenue for the state.
Smith, who was chief executive of U.S. retirement services
for Dutch bank ING Group before taking the state job
last year, conceded the UBS contract was looser than many others
it has negotiated by not including growth or job-level targets.
"We were faced with the concept they would actually pick up
and leave, which was not a pretty picture," Smith said,
referring to the bank's threats to move its traders to
Manhattan. "We still value them as a partner in the Stamford
community in terms of all they do for job creation and
community-mindedness."
When UBS opened its Stamford trading floor in 2002, it
boasted that the space, about the size of about two U.S.
football fields, was the world's largest.
UBS has been slammed by trading and other investment
banking losses since the financial crisis of 2008, punctuating
other crises in which it has been accused of abetting
tax-avoidance schemes for wealthy Americans and participating
with other banks in fraudulent fixing of the London Interbank
Offered Rate, a key determinant of interest rates.
Through the first half of 2012 its investment banking
revenue was down another 55 percent from the same period in
2011.
The contract with Connecticut was negotiated under a prior
regime of UBS executives who were committed to the fixed-income
business but lost their jobs following a summer trading scandal.
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy, who presided over the
ceremony where the job commitment was made, is a former mayor of
Stamford.