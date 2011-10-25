UBS says some internal controls were not effective

* Bank has identified two control deficiencies
* Investigation ongoing
ZURICH Oct 25 Swiss bank UBS AG
said on Tuesday that an investigation into the
unauthorised trading activities had determined that certain
individual controls had not been effective.
"Following the discovery of the unauthorized trading
activities, management has determined that these controls were
not effective on December 31, 2010," the bank said in a
statement published at the same time as its third-quarter
results.
The bank said it had identified two control deficiencies
related to counterparties of trades and the inter-desk
reconciliation process, and that it was taking measures to
address them.
The bank said investigations were ongoing and it may broaden
the scope of findings to take additional measures. It also
confirmed the reliability of its financial statements in its
2010 annual report.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)