MOVES-UBS names Crawley for investment bank conflict mgmt role

LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - UBS has appointed Alice Crawley to
a newly created role in its investment bank as global head of
business selection and conflicts for corporate client solutions,
overseeing practices and policies related to client acceptance
and conflict management.
Crawley, who joins UBS after 17 years at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch, will be based in London and report jointly to the
three heads of corporate client solutions - Ros Stephenson in
the US, William Vereker in Europe and Matt Hanning in Asia,
according to a memo sent to staff.
Crawley's role is to ensure best practice in managing
conflicts and risks that are associated with client-facing
business, the memo said. She will be responsible for governance
and management of the practices and policies relating to all
client acceptance, client onboarding business selection and
conflict management across CCS, including its reputational risk
framework.
"She will ensure that all transactions and client
interactions continue to be appropriately managed and are
reflective of the current regulatory environment and UBS
investment bank's own stringent approach to running this area of
our business," the memo said.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)