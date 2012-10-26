UPDATE 1-UBS to cut up to 10,000 jobs bankwide -source

NEW YORK Oct 26 Switzerland's biggest bank, UBS
AG, is expected to cut up to 10,000 jobs, or 16
percent of its workforce, as it contends with shrinking revenue
and rising capital requirements, a person familiar with the
company said on F rid ay.
The cuts would be among the biggest in banking history. The
layoffs are expected globally, with the bulk occurring in UBS'
hard-hit trading and investment banking areas.
The bank, which has more than 60,000 employees, is likely to
provide details of the cutbacks when it reports its
third-quarter results on October 30, the source said.
UBS has been steadily battered since the financial crisis,
with billions of dollars in trading losses, management mishaps
and scandals.
The Swiss bank has been withdrawing from the riskier and
more capital-intensive parts of its business to meet tighter
capital rules and a dearth of deals affecting the securities
industry globally.
UBS pledged last year to cut more than 5 percent of its
workforce, or about 3,500 jobs. It has put in new executive
management that has promised to emphasize its wealth management
business and reduce its capital markets activities.