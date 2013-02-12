UBS financial services co-head De Vitry to leave -sources

LONDON Feb 12 The co-head of UBS's financial institutions group (FIG) in Europe, Edouard de Vitry, is leaving the bank in the latest high level restructuring in its investment bank division, three people with knowledge of the situation said on Tuesday.

Javier Oficialdegui, the other co-head of the FIG unit who was brought in by UBS's new head of investment banking Andrea Orcel, will be sole leader of the advisory team after De Vitry's departure, one of the people said.

UBS declined to comment.