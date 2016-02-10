Swiss bank UBS looks to address gender gap in pay review -sources

LONDON/NEW YORK Feb 10 Swiss bank UBS AG
is looking at the relative pay of men and women in its
investment banking arm as part of its compensation review, and
is taking steps to close any significant gaps, sources familiar
with the matter said.
The move comes as UBS, along with other Wall Street banks,
looks to curb the high number of female employees who leave.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that the Swiss bank was freezing
pay across its investment bank, pending a review in the second
quarter of the year. [ID: nL8N15O3FE]
That will include a look at the role diversity plays in the
bank, amongst other factors including market volatility, the
geographical spread of staff, and performance, sources said.
UBS managers are being instructed to ensure that female
employees are paid in line with male counterparts, and to make
sure any discrepancies are addressed, the sources said, speaking
on condition of anonymity.
The push also extends to hiring a greater number of female
employees, the people added.
A UBS spokesman declined to comment on the bank's
compensation strategy.
In the United States, of the five occupations with the
largest gender wage gaps, three are in financial services,
including financial managers, securities brokers and personal
financial advisors, the latest U.S. census report showed.
In the UK, women in financial services on average earned 55
percent less annually than their male counterparts, a report
from the Equality and Human Rights Commission showed, compared
to an economy-wide pay gap of 28 percent across all industries.
The number of senior-level female bankers also remains
extremely low. The ratio of men to women working in front-office
investment banking roles in London rises from around five to one
at lower levels on the ladder, to 17 to one at managing director
level, data from salary benchmarking site Emolument.com showed.
Around 38 percent of the bank's employees are women,
according to the UBS website.
"Diversity and inclusion are not just feel-good corporate
buzz words," the bank said on its website. "Our experience has
shown that they have a positive impact on our business results."
Speaking in January at the opening of a UBS-commissioned
exhibition featuring photographs by American photographer Annie
Leibovitz, UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said that women were "becoming
more and more important as part of our management team".
