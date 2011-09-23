NEWSMAKER-Dapper Ermotti eyes top job at UBS

MILAN, Sept 23 Ever since he joined UBS in April as head of Europe, Middle East and Africa, Sergio Ermotti has been touted as a CEO-in-waiting, ready to take over the reins at the Swiss bank whenever its German chief Oswald Gruebel decides to step down.

That moment looks set to come sooner rather than later now that Gruebel, 67, is facing calls to resign over a rogue trading scandal that cost the bank $2.3 billion.

Well known in international financial circles, Ermotti's CV makes him an obvious candidate for the job.

"He knows his business. He is a good team player, he is good with regulators, investors and clients. He is a good leader and certainly a good risk manager," said a person who worked with him for years.

A former Merrill Lynch head of global equity markets, he straddles both the investment banking and wealth management world, a major plus for any future UBS boss.

At 51, he fits the bill to be part of the "generation change" ex-Bundesbank head Axel Weber has said will be one of his top priorities at the bank when he takes over as its chairman in 2013.

Being Swiss -- from the Italian-speaking canton Ticino, Ermotti would likely find it easier to deal with local regulators and politicians demanding tougher curbs on risky investment bank practices.

For Ermotti, who was passed over for the CEO job at Italy's UniCredit after Alessandro Profumo was ousted in a row with shareholders a year ago, taking charge of the much bigger Swiss bank would be sweet revenge.

At UniCredit, where Ermotti headed the markets and investment banking division, he is described as suave, charismatic and always impeccably dressed.

"In the first financial crisis it was Ermotti who turned round (UniCredit's German unit) HVB by selling the right things. At UniCredit, he merged investment and corporate banking, and he was also in charge of wealth management -- that's a big chunk of the bank's revenues.

"When Profumo left, many at the bank wanted him to become the CEO. He started life as a trader but now he is far more than an investment banker," his former colleague said.

LAZY READER

Some analysts however question whether he has the gravitas for the UBS job and have also criticised his performance at UniCredit, although his division delivered more than half the Italian bank's profit in 2010.

"It would be a huge task for anybody to take over the reins at UBS, with the funding problems that all the banks have and on top of it the reputation problem that UBS has right now," said a London-based analyst who declined to be named.

Ermotti had done well as an investment banker at UniCredit, the analyst said, but less so on the corporate side -- the bank's Achilles heel. But the challenges he would face at UBS would be on a completely different scale.

If he fails to convince, UBS could be forced to look outside, with Hugo Baenziger and Axel Lehmann, chief risk officers respectively at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Zurich Financial , seen as possible candidates.

Prior to joining UniCredit, where he became deputy CEO in 2007, Ermotti worked at Merrill Lynch for nearly 18 years, based in Switzerland, London and New York.

A self-described "lazy reader" who prefers skiing down the Swiss slopes of St. Moritz, he can watch the same movie over and over again, and cites "The Sting" as his favourite film.

An Oxford management graduate with a Swiss banking master degree, Ermotti made his first investment -- buying a bond -- as a teenager, he told Reuters in an interview last year.

His first loss, a wrong bet on silver, came in the late 1970s, but he later saw that as a good lesson: "You make money, you lose money. You need to live with this reality," he said.

Swiss regulators may beg to differ.

(For more on UBS please click on ) (Additional reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Paola Arosio. Editing by Jane Merriman)