Ermotti closing on pole position to run UBS -sources

* Ermotti appointment as CEO would spell continuity -sources
* Weber's efforts to find outside candidate stalled -sources
By Katharina Bart and Edward Taylor
ZURICH/FRANKFURT, Nov 7 Momentum is building
behind Sergio Ermotti to be endorsed as permanent chief
executive of UBS before a key investor briefing next
week, several sources familiar with the Swiss bank's thinking
said on Monday.
Ermotti, who has been the man to beat after he was named
acting CEO late in September following a rogue trading scandal,
still faces competition from inside and outside the bank.
However, with UBS likely to follow rivals in scaling back
its securities unit due to dramatic falls in revenue and
regulatory pressure, UBS is seen under pressure to make his
appointment permanent, while bringing in a new CEO from outside
UBS appears increasingly improbable.
Ermotti's leadership campaign is complicated by Axel Weber,
who is set to join UBS's board in April but according to sources
within the bank is already a very influential voice on the
board. Weber is seen as a backer of an outsider as CEO, but with
the clock ticking toward the Nov. 17 investor day, a parallel
search process he has initiated may run out of time.
UBS started looking for a new CEO to succeed 67-year-old
Oswald Gruebel even before it learned that unauthorised trading
in its London equities arm had caused some $2 billion in losses.
"If we have a strategy day to tell investors the way
forward, we can't then a month later appoint a new CEO which
puts a question mark on the strategy," one of the people
familiar with the bank's thinking said.
"So we like the message of continuity."
Weber has seen Ermotti as a fallback option, but efforts to
present a suitable candidate from outside UBS appear to have
stalled, a source close to the former Bundesbank head said.
A person familiar with Weber's thinking said he was not
aware of UBS being in the final stages of negotiating with an
outsider, adding that the longer the process dragged on, the
less likely it would be for a new external CEO to come on board.
Appointing Ermotti would fulfil a desire to erase investor
doubts about the bank's medium-term strategy rather than being
an enthusiastic endorsement of Ermotti as a candidate, two
sources familiar with UBS' thinking said.
Ermotti himself has given UBS an ultimatum of sorts to make
his status permanent by December, Swiss media reported recently.
UBS declined to comment on succession plans for Gruebel, who
quit in September over the trading scandal. Gruebel had
successfully returned UBS to profitability following a
government-led bailout and stemmed outflows from wealthy
clients.
Swiss regulators too are keen to see continuity rather than
change at the top of Switzerland's largest bank, even more so
following the rogue trading losses, the person said.
At its investor day, UBS is likely to present plans to put
far more focus on its private banking arm by shrinking the
investment bank, which accounts for a large share of the 3,500
jobs shed at UBS during the present crisis.
Outside candidates for the top UBS job include Deutsche Bank
risk chief Hugo Baenziger, who has denied his interest by
insisting he remains committed to his job at Deutsche.
A number of internal candidates including private bank head
Juerg Zeltner and Gruebel's chief cost-cutter Ulrich Koerner are
also jockeying for pole position, another source familiar with
the situation said.
However, most internal UBS candidates are seen as lacking
sufficiently broad experience in both the securities unit and
the money-management arm to oversee management of both. Others
are hobbled by their lack of credibility and profile in
Switzerland, one of Ermotti's main strengths.
Credibility with financial regulators and the Swiss National
Bank is seen as key because while both UBS and Credit Suisse
have shrunk their balance sheets to meet new rules, they are
being urged to do more. SNB president Philipp Hildebrand said on
Sunday that the two still need to adapt their business models to
a lower-risk philosophy and bolster capital and liquidity.
In turn, investors want to see UBS put more emphasis on its
flagship private bank -- the third-largest in the world, with
$1.56 trillion in assets -- and tame its investment bank.
"The investment bank has very clearly been an underperformer
for a number of years now, and UBS should reduce the size of the
investment bank and ensure it develops synergies with the
private bank," said Stephane Dutu, Geneva-based portfolio
manager with Vernes & Associes.
Besides continuity, Ermotti has close ties within the Swiss
banking establishment, having started at Merrill Lynch & Co. in
1987, the same year as UBS board member and Swiss fund-of-hedge
fund pioneer Rainer-Marc Frey.
(Additional reporting by Philipp Halstrick and Andreas Kroener;
Editing by Alexander Smith)