UBS plans US dollar denominated Additional Tier 1 bond

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Swiss lender UBS is planning to issue a US dollar-denominated perpetual non-call five-year Additional Tier 1 bond.

The issuer, rated A-/A by S&P/Fitch, has appointed its own investment banking arm as global coordinator and sole bookrunner for the Reg S trade.

The bond will be permanently written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio drops below 7%.

A joint lead manager group will be appointed.

The transaction is expected to launch in the near future, subject to market conditions, with pricing expected this week. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan)

