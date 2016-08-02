UPDATE 1-UBS to reopen European Additional Tier 1 market

(Adds quote, background)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - UBS Group AG announced the first Additional Tier 1 bond from a European issuer since the UK voted to leave the European Union, prompting a sell-off in risk assets.

The Swiss bank announced the self-led Reg S US dollar denominated perpetual non-call five-year trade on Tuesday afternoon. Initial talk is expected in Asian hours on Wednesday.

It will be the first European Additional Tier 1 trade since Erste Group Bank issued a 500m 8.875% perpetual non-call five-year bond in late May.

That bond is bid around 103 cash price, having dropped as low as 93.6 in late June as the shock outcome of the UK's referendum buffeted credit markets.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's CoCo index is now yielding 5.83%. That is inside the pre-referendum level of 6% and much tighter than the 6.4% it hit in the days after.

The dollar market for subordinated financial paper weathered the volatility better than the euro market. Zurich Insurance took advantage of that in mid-July, attracting US$12bn of demand for a US$1bn 4.75% perpetual hybrid, the first major currency subordinated offering from a European financial since the vote.

"The dollar market has been very resilient, and it's where the music is playing. This is very much targeted to Asia and Europe," said a banker.

Zurich's deal found a particularly strong response in Asia, which took 70% of the deal, as investors rushed to grab a piece of the rare high yielding paper.

It will be UBS's second trip to the Reg S US dollar Additional Tier 1 market this year after pricing a US$1.5bn 6.875% PNC5 bond in March. That bond was yielding 6.8% on Wednesday, according to Eikon.

Bankers have predicted that more Additional Tier 1 supply could follow as European lenders emerge from earnings blackouts.

The bond will be permanently written down if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio drops below 7%.

UBS will later appoint a joint lead manager group. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand and Robert Smith)