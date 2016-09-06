UBS's Ermotti still undecided on London office's post-Brexit future - Nikkei

ZURICH, Sept 6 UBS Chief Executive
Sergio Ermotti thinks it is too early to decide the future of
its London office following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union, he told news agency Nikkei in an interview.
"We believe that London will continue to be an important
financial centre, although maybe not as important as it is
today," Ermotti told the news agency, adding "we are well
prepared for any outcome".
UBS employs more than 5,000 people in London. Ermotti said
that 20 percent to 30 percent of those employees could be
affected should the Swiss bank decide to move.
UBS now passes on the cost of negative interest rates to its
institutional customers. So far, it has not followed suit for
retail clients, he said, but it is not ruling out such a move.
"Charging negative rates, in a deflationary environment,
isn't something that clients would accept easily," he said. "If
we did, it would be better to hold your cash in a safe."
(Reporting by Josh Franklin, writing by John Miller)