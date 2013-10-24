UPDATE 1-Swiss bourse investigates UBS over ad hoc publicity

* Focus on news of restructuring, LIBOR settlement
* UBS says allegations are groundless
(Adds quotes and background)
ZURICH Oct 24 The Swiss bourse has opened an
investigation into whether UBS may have violated rules
on releasing news last year when it announced a major
restructuring and a settlement of Libor-related claims, the
exchange said on Thursday.
It was not clear how long the investigation by its SIX
Exchange Regulation arm would take, it said, adding that it
would provide no more information while the case was still open.
UBS dismissed the allegation, saying: "There is no basis for
this investigation."
The bank said it took its disclosure responsibilities
seriously, had complied with all legal requirements and had
upheld its own standards for disclosure quality and timeliness.
SIX did not say what exactly it was investigating, but ad
hoc publicity rules require companies to inform the market
promptly of developments that could affect the price of their
securities.
In both of the cases it cited, intense media speculation had
preceded official announcements from the bank.
In December, UBS announced it had been hit with a $1.5
billion bill from U.S., UK and Swiss regulators and admitted to
fraud in order to settle charges of manipulating global
benchmark interest rates.
Last October, it unveiled plans to cut 10,000 staff and wind
down its fixed-income business, returning to its private banking
roots as it adapts to tough capital rules that make it harder to
turn a profit from trading.
Exchange operator SIX spokesman Alain Bichsel said initial
checks had warranted opening a full investigation into UBS's
disclosures. Such probes happen regularly, normally to check if
companies have met formal requirements and deadlines, he said.
Potential sanctions range from a simple warning to
delisting, but violating ad hoc publicity rules typically
triggers fines of up to 10 million Swiss francs ($11.2 million).
Bichsel said the strongest sanction was actually a statement
that the exchange had launched a formal investigation.
($1 = 0.8918 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber and Michael Shields;
Editing by Kevin Liffey)