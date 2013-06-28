UPDATE 1-UBS boosts Swiss presence in commodity trade finance

* Hires 10 bankers for Geneva team
GENEVA, June 28 Swiss bank UBS, which
has made deep cuts in its investment banking arm, is expanding
in commodity trade finance by hiring 10 bankers in Geneva since
the start of the year, a director said on Thursday.
In October, the Zurich-based bank said it would let 10,000
staff go as it withdraws from large parts of fixed income, due
to stricter capital rules that make it harder to turn a profit
from riskier activities such as trading.
By contrast, its presence in the relatively low-risk,
low-return business of short-term loans to commodity traders to
store metals and ship crude oil across the world is growing.
"UBS has decided to downgrade its investment banking and
that gives the opportunity to our department and we have been
hiring a lot of people," Albert Steiger, director of commodity
trade finance at UBS, said on the sidelines of the Marine Money
Geneva Forum.
A spokesperson for the bank later added that the cuts in
investment banking and the expansion of the commodity trade
finance business were unrelated.
Asked why the bank was willing to allocate more resources to
commodities lending, Steiger told Reuters: "It's less capital
intensive and the loans are short term. We have a management
commitment to increase our activity."
The new hires will be based in Switzerland which annually
accounts for around 1.5 trillion Swiss Francs ($1.59 trillion)
of commodity trade finance volume, according to the Swiss
Bankers Association.
Steiger did not give further details on the UBS hires or the
size of the business.
Many banks with exposure to the euro zone debt crisis have
cut their commodity trade finance teams although some are now
trying to claw back a share of the market.
But they are facing stiff competition from Asian and U.S.
lenders who moved in to fill the gap left by banks like BNP
Paribas and Societe Generale.
($1 = 0.9424 Swiss francs)
