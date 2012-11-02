ON THE MOVE-UBS lands veteran Morgan Stanley broker in Atlanta

Nov 2 UBS AG's American wealth management division expanded its broker force in Georgia with a veteran hire from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Adviser Timothy Mulroy, a 26-year industry veteran, moved to UBS in October from Morgan Stanley's U.S. brokerage, where he managed $173 million in client assets and generated $1.4 million in annual revenue production.

Mulroy joined UBS as a senior vice president of investments, based in Atlanta. He was joined by financial adviser Anthony Martin and senior registered associate Kim Demetriou, who also moved from Morgan Stanley and are part of The Mulroy Group.

Mulroy was a senior vice president at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and was based out of the firm's Alpharetta, Georgia, office. He started his career with E.F. Hutton in New York, and stayed with the firm through a series of mergers.

Morgan Stanley Wealth Management formed from the merger of Morgan Stanley's wealth business and Citigroup's Smith Barney in 2009. Citi maintained a minority stake in the brokerage unit, which Morgan Stanley plans to eventually own.

Morgan Stanley declined to comment on the departure.

UBS Wealth Management Americas, the U.S. brokerage division of the Swiss bank, is the fourth-largest U.S. brokerage with $875 billion in client assets under management. It had just over 7,000 advisers as of the end of September.

Since the start of the year, UBS has added at least 65 individual veteran advisers or teams managing more than $9 billion in client assets at their old firms, based on moves tracked by Reuters. Many of the firm's new recruits came from top rival brokerages including Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Advisors, which often vie for the same pool of veteran advisers.