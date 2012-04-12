ON THE MOVE-UBS adds advisers with $2 bln in client assets

| April 12
April 12 UBS AG's American wealth
management arm bolstered its broker base in March and
early April, adding at least 12 veteran advisers who managed
more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.
The recent adviser recruits, the bulk of whom joined in New
Jersey, came from competing brokerages including Bank of
America's Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney
. They are the latest in a string of new hires for the
U.S. wealth division of the Swiss bank, which has been the most
successful of the top U.S. brokerages in recruiting top talent
so far this year.
Among those in New Jersey, adviser Todd Ellentuck and his
team joined UBS's Florham Park office in late March from Morgan
Stanley Smith Barney, where they managed $340 million in client
assets and generated about $3.4 million in revenue last year.
Ellentuck's team now reports to complex director Michael Price.
Also joining that office from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney,
advisers Wallace Kyle and Frederick Pierce moved over to UBS in
April with their team. They managed $236 million in client
assets at their old firm and generated more than $1.8 million in
revenue last year. The advisers also report to Price.
UBS also hired a team of four veteran advisers from Merrill
Lynch in Florham Park, as previously reported by Reuters. Those
advisers managed about $675 million in client assets and
generated $4 million in revenue last year.
In New York, UBS hired Robert Wright, a former branch
manager, and adviser Barry Ramage from Morgan Stanley Smith
Barney, where the managed more than $380 million in client
assets with their team. The advisers, who joined UBS's Albany
office, now report to branch manager Robert Lane.
Also on the move, adviser William Goldberg joined UBS's
Houston, Texas, office from Alliance Bernstein. He now reports
to managing director Raymond Dinunzio. The company did not
disclose Goldberg's client assets or production.
UBS also hired two former Merrill Lynch advisers in Troy,
Michigan, and one former FSC Securities adviser in Fort Myers,
Florida, in March, as previously reported by Reuters. Those
advisers managed $415 million in client assets at their previous
firms.
UBS's Americas wealth management group is the fourth-largest
U.S. brokerage by client assets with $754 billion in assets
under management and just under 7,000 advisers as of the end of
December.