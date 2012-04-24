ON THE MOVE-UBS lands adviser team from Wells Fargo

April 24 UBS AG's American wealth management division said on Tuesday it landed a team of veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Company's brokerage unit.

Advisers Dmitry Farbman, Leo Khorolinsky and Paul Stepankovskiy joined UBS's Northbrook, Illinois office from Wells Fargo Advisors. UBS did not disclose the advisers' production or client assets managed.

The advisers, collectively known as the FKS Wealth Management Group, have been in the industry for more than 15 years. They had also previously worked at Merrill Lynch.

The team now reports to complex director Kim Jenson, managing director of UBS's Northern Illinois and Wisconsin area wealth management offices.

UBS's Americas wealth management group is the fourth-largest U.S. brokerage by client assets with $754 billion in assets under management and just under 7,000 advisers as of the end of December. The firm has been the most successful of the top U.S. brokerages in recruiting top talent so far this year, based on client assets managed by those advisers joining UBS.

In March and early April, the firm added at least 12 veteran advisers from competing brokerages including Bank of America's Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley Smith Barney. Those advisers joining UBS managed more than $2 billion in client assets at their previous firms.