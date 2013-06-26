French regulator fines UBS 10 mln euros in tax probe

PARIS, June 26 Banking regulator ACP fined the
French unit of Swiss bank UBS 10 million euros ($13.1
million) on Wednesday for failures on internal oversight of
products currently being investigated on suspicion of tax fraud.
The fine does not prejudge the judicial probe that is
underway, the ACP said in a statement. The prosecutor is
formally investigating both UBS and its French business over
whether sales staff were offering bank accounts abroad to help
clients avoid French taxes.
Switzerland, the world's biggest offshore financial centre
with $2 trillion in assets, is under massive pressure from the
EU and elsewhere to share banking data and stop procedures that
other countries say have supported tax evasion.
The ACP said UBS France had dragged its heels following an
initial warning in 2007 and had waited 18 months before putting
in place necessary oversight of these products.
It also said the bank had not properly tested how its
employees were accounting their cross-border activity.
UBS said it disagreed with many of the ACP's conclusions,
adding that it would analyse the decision further before
deciding whether to appeal.
"UBS does not tolerate any activities intended to help its
clients circumvent their tax obligations," the bank added in a
statement.
($1 = 0.7649 euros)
