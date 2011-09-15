版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 15日 星期四

FINMA in contact with UBS in rogue trader case

ZURICH, Sept 15 Switzerland's financial markets regulator FINMA is in close contact with Swiss bank UBS after the bank discovered unauthorised trading by a trader in its investment bank had caused a loss of some $2 billion.

"UBS immediately informed us. We have taken note of the case and we are in close contact with the bank," a spokesman for FINMA said. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt)

