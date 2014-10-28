Ex-UBS broker wins and loses in split U.S. arbitration ruling

Oct 28 In a rare move, a securities arbitration
panel sided with a broker who alleged UBS AG had hurt
his business model and team, although the broker also has to
return bonus money.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority panel ordered
UBS to pay Maryland broker Gary Padussis $933,000 in damages.
However, it also ordered him to pay $1.7 million to the firm to
cover bonus funds he received when he was hired in 2009,
according to a ruling on Monday.
The finding against UBS is unusual among brokers who make
similar allegations, lawyers said on Tuesday, even though the
broker owes UBS a net payment of $767,000.
A UBS spokesman did not immediately respond to a call and
emails requesting comment.
Padussis left UBS in 2013 after the firm allowed a broker
who had a contract with him to work with another UBS broker
instead, he told Reuters. Padussis said he lost clients to the
other team because of the arrangement.
The arbitration case began in 2013 when UBS filed a claim
against Padussis to recoup more than $1.7 million in bonus funds
it said it gave him when he joined the firm.
Signing bonuses, often referred to as "employee forgivable
loans," are paid by firms to brokers and other licensed
securities professionals when they are hired. They are
structured as loans forgiven over time, typically 7 to 10 years.
Brokers who leave the firm before the loan term is over must
return part of the payment.
Padussis, however, filed a counterclaim against UBS,
alleging, among other things, that it damaged his team's
business model and client relationships, according to the
ruling. He sought more than $10 million in damages and an
accounting of clients who moved to the other team and who are
still at UBS.
The FINRA panel did not explain the reasons for its
decision, as is typical of arbitration awards.
It is "highly unusual" for brokers to obtain substantial
awards against their former brokerage firms for damage to their
business, especially when the brokers still owe bonus money,
said Michael Sullivan, a lawyer in Morristown, New Jersey, who
represents brokers. Sullivan was not involved in the case.
Padussis, a 25-year industry veteran, has since launched
Cape Investment Management in Baltimore, and Cape May, New
Jersey.
"The brokerage has a duty when a financial adviser may come
on board to protect that financial adviser and his clients,"
Padussis said. "The financial adviser has a duty to perform for
the firm. But when one of the sides breaks the duty and it can't
be fixed, these are the circumstances you get out of it."
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)