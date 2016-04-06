MOVES-UBS appoints Crystal to new EMEA fintech role

LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - UBS has appointed Ben Crystal to a
new role as head of fintech for Europe, Middle East and Africa,
to help coordinate the Swiss bank's coverage of the growing
industry for financial technology.
Fintech has emerged as a large and growing sector in Europe,
and given its complexity and diversity UBS had created a new
role to oversee it, the bank said in a memo to staff.
UBS said Crystal has already been covering a number of
fintech sub-sectors for several years, such as
technology-enabled lenders. In his new role he will coordinate
the bank's efforts across EMEA business services; technology,
media and telecoms; and financial firms, the memo said.
He will work closely with Steve Pierson, global head of
fintech and services and US head of FIG; Vik Hebatpuria, US head
of fintech and services; and Alex Dunev, specialty finance and
marketplace lending.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)