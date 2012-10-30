Rival banks face hard decisions after UBS retreat

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 30 UBS's retreat from
lucrative fixed income markets around the world is unlikely to
be followed by its rivals, although rising costs and tougher
regulations make more deep cuts at other banks inevitable.
The Swiss bank is ditching most of its debt business -
selling bonds to investors and trading them - in a revamp that
will cost 10,000 jobs and free up much-needed capital.
Others have shrunk the business too, but are reluctant to
chop it out altogether, as it has long been the biggest revenue
earner for most investment banks.
Instead, the likes of Royal Bank of Scotland and
Nomura have taken the axe to their equities business,
where flagging trading volumes and thin margins have hurt
income.
More investment banks will now have to choose between
businesses as they juggle tougher capital demands and high staff
and technology costs.
But fixed income is such an essential part of investment
banking that cutting it out may be attractive only to those,
like UBS, that can make money in other parts of the firm.
"We don't need fixed income to exist. We have a very big
private bank and are strong in equities trading and deal
advisory," a senior UBS banker said. "For others, fixed income
is a bigger proportion of their activity."
Even at the Swiss bank, fixed income, currencies and
commodities (FICC) was the biggest contributor to the investment
bank's revenue in the third quarter. It brought in 20 percent
more than a year ago, though UBS's drive to hire new staff in
fixed income in 2010 has pushed up costs.
However, such business cannot achieve consistent, reliable
profits. During the financial crisis UBS ran up losses of $50
billion in its trading business, including fixed income, forcing
the Swiss government to rescue the Zurich-based bank.
Post-crisis regulation is hitting fixed income particularly
hard, and banks have to put up more capital against the debt
securities they hold for trading, prompting many to scale back
their fixed income business.
In addition, a ban on firms trading with their own money in
the United States means fixed income revenue is unlikely to
reach historic highs again; and ultimate profits from fixed
income can be volatile.
The market is still adjusting to lower levels of activity
after the crisis and many bankers say there is still
overcapacity. Only those banks with large market share can
overcome these problems.
"Actually we did well in fixed income this year, but it was
seen as more temporary, while in the longer term our market
share will probably not be big enough to make it work," said
another UBS banker.
ONLY THE BEGINNING
Top fixed income players in Europe - such as Barclays
and Deutsche Bank - may even be strengthened
by UBS's retreat. This could allow them to expand their market
share yet further, convincing them to hold onto the business.
The German bank said on Tuesday that a reduction in capacity
was "a good thing".
Nomura has made fixed income the cornerstone of its
business, as it strong Asian investor base helps it to increase
revenues. Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Nomura
have all had to cut back in equities trading, however.
At others banks such as Credit Suisse or Morgan
Stanley - which like UBS have played catch up with bigger
fixed income rivals in the past two years - the division may
come under greater scrutiny.
Credit Suisse in particular has already cut in fixed income
and shrunk assets to free up capital, and like UBS is under
constant pressure from Swiss regulators to tone down the riskier
parts of its business.
Even so, repeating UBS's bold move will be a tough call. Of
its FICC unit, UBS is keeping only foreign exchange and precious
metals, as well as a very small secondary trading business to
support a reduced team in debt capital markets, the business
that advises on bond issues.
It is even eliminating the team that helps governments issue
bonds, a business many rivals still see as fundamental because
of the prestige it lends.
Many also believe a global bank lending retreat will force
more companies to turn to bond markets for borrowing. But that
business is harder to capture without a trading operation,
making banks unwilling to cut too deeply.
If they do not chop out fixed income, however, deeper cuts
are likely to follow at other divisions such as equities or
commodities trading to satisfy investors disappointed by poor
returns, bankers said.
"It's only the beginning. Investment banks just can't afford
to do everything anymore," said a senior executive at a rival
firm from UBS.