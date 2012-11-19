Former UBS Paris head placed under investigation

PARIS Nov 19 The former head of UBS's
French arm has been placed under investigation as part of a
months-long probe into allegations the Swiss bank aided clients
evade taxes, a judicial source said on Monday.
Patrick de Fayet was placed under investigation and judicial
supervision for allegedly marketing financial placements aimed
at allowing subscribers to hide funds from tax inspectors, the
source said.
He is also being investigated on suspicions of money
laundering, the same source added.
"UBS does not comment on matters regarding former
employees," a spokesman for the bank in Zurich said. "UBS France
SA will fully cooperate with the authorities."
The Paris offices of UBS were searched in September as part
of an enquiry that began in April into the Swiss bank's French
wealth management activities.
The bank's offices in Bordeaux, Strasbourg and Lyon were
searched in July.
Concerns about wealthy French citizens trying to shelter
their funds from taxes have been on the rise with a Senate
committee dedicated to tax evasion and money laundering
questioning several prominent bankers earlier this year.
UBS's own wealth management practices earlier this year were
the subject of a book entitled "Those 600 billion that France is
missing", which alleged that its French unit sheltered an
average of 85 million euros ($111 million) of client funds a
year from taxes.
The probe in France is the latest instance in which UBS's
private banking practices have come under scrutiny.
In 2009, the bank was forced to pay a fine and release the
names of 4,500 clients to U.S. officials to end a damaging tax
probe.
