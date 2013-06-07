UPDATE 2-France widens tax investigation of Swiss bank UBS

* UBS French unit already being investigated
* Tax evasion allegations at issue in the case
* UBS says accusations not new, wider deal needed
(Adds UBS comment, details on settlement efforts)
By Patrick Vignal
PARIS, June 7 Swiss bank UBS has been
placed under formal investigation for alleged complicity in
suspected illegal sales practices, the French prosecutor's
office said on Friday, a week after the bank's French business
suffered the same fate.
At issue is whether UBS offered potential French clients
investments that prosecutors allege were designed to evade
taxes.
Prosecutors had already questioned UBS France's chief
executive Jean-Frederic de Leusse and placed the French unit
under investigation. The action against the Swiss parent company
is the latest sign of a widening of the French investigation
into UBS that is part of a global crackdown on tax evasion
following the financial crisis.
The resignation of former French budget minister Jerome
Cahuzac over allegations he had an undeclared Swiss bank account
has heightened political concern over the issue.
Cahuzac admitted to holding a Swiss bank account in March.
He did not specify which bank, but French media reports have
said investigators have a voice recording in which Cahuzac says
he regrets having an account at UBS.
The bank was also given the status of "supervised witness"
on two other allegations related to money laundering and tax
evasion rather than being placed under investigation, the
prosecutor's office said.
Under French law, being placed under official investigation
means there exists "serious or consistent evidence" pointing to
probable implication of a suspect in a crime. It is one step
closer to a trial, but a number of such investigations have been
dropped without trial.
"Supervised witness" is a lesser status meaning that a
person must be accompanied by his or her lawyer if questioned
further in the investigation.
UBS TO COOPERATE
UBS noted in a statement that the tax evasion inquiry was
"not a new issue", and added:
"It has been reported on since early 2012. The decision of
the court extends the investigation. We will continue working
with the authorities in France within the applicable legal
framework to arrive at a resolution to this matter."
The bank also said talks between the European Union and
Switzerland were needed "to find a solution for the past".
Switzerland has agreed to let its banks hand over internal
information to U.S. authorities in the hope of avoiding
threatened criminal charges over allegations that they helped
wealthy tax cheats, although Swiss lawmakers have at least
temporarily halted a bill to do that.
In Europe, finance ministers recently gave the go-ahead to
start broader talks with Switzerland and other countries about
surrendering bank data on an automatic basis. This could presage
a broader effort to settle its longstanding tax evasion conflict
with the European Union.
