UPDATE 1-UBS says French investigators visit headquarters

* Second such visit since Sept. 2012 -spokesman
* Bank put under formal investigation
* UBS says cooperating with the authorities
(Adds background, detail)
PARIS, Nov 27 French judicial authorities
probing Swiss bank UBS over allegations it illegally
sold products designed to avoid French taxes visited the bank's
Paris headquarters on Wednesday, a UBS spokesman said.
It is the second time in just over a year that investigators
have probed UBS' French offices in person. The Swiss bank was
placed under formal investigation for alleged complicity in
suspected illegal sales practices in June, as governments and
regulators worldwide crack down on tax evasion.
"As part of the inquiry opened in February 2012,
investigating magistrate Guillaume Daieff has conducted an
on-site visit of the Paris headquarters of UBS France," the
spokesman said in an email, adding it was the second visit of
this kind since September 2012.
"It is normal procedure for this type of probe. UBS France,
which seeks total transparency, gave its backing. UBS France
will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities."
At issue is whether UBS offered potential French clients
investments that prosecutors allege were designed to evade
taxes.
The authorities are pursuing allegations from a former
executive that Swiss bank accounts were being illegally sold on
French soil and recorded in a separate account-keeping system
used to help calculate bankers' bonuses.
In an interview with Reuters in June, UBS France Chief
Executive Jean-Frederic de Leusse said an internal review at UBS
France had yet to find evidence of law-breaking.
Prosecutors have separately questioned De Leusse and also
placed the French unit under investigation.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Lionel Laurent;
Editing by James Regan and Elaine Hardcastle)