UBS bars some staff from going to France-report

ZURICH May 1 Swiss bank UBS has
banned some of its employees from entering France, where the
bank is subject to an investigation, Swiss radio and television
RTS said on its website on Thursday, quoting unnamed sources.
Several dozens of employees of UBS's wealth management
business are not allowed to travel to France, RTS said, adding
that employees who do not respect the ban may lose their job.
RTS said the bank had told the staff about the travel ban
before the Easter weekend and that it was in force until further
notice.
UBS spokeswoman Dominique Scheiwiller said the bank did not
wish to comment. "There's an investigation under way and we are
cooperating with French authorities," she said.
French judicial authorities are investigating UBS over
allegations it illegally sold products designed to avoid French
taxes. The bank was put under formal investigation for alleged
complicity in suspected illegal sales practices in June last
year.
UBS said at that time said it would cooperate fully with the
authorities.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)