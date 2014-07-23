France investigates UBS for suspected tax avoidance offense

PARIS, July 23 Swiss bank UBS was
placed under formal investigation in France on Wednesday on
suspicion that it helped wealthy French customers avoid tax
authorities, a spokesman at the bank's French subsidiary said.
Three former and current executives with UBS' French
subsidiary were also individually placed under investigation,
the spokesman said.
Last year, a French prosecutor put the UBS head office and
its subsidiary in France under formal investigation on related
charges of illegal sales practices and complicity in illegal
sales practices, respectively.
The alleged sales practices in question involved seeking out
wealthy customers in France who would be interested in opening
bank accounts inaccessible to French tax authorities.
French judicial authorities probing UBS over the allegations
visited the bank's Paris headquarters in November, a UBS
spokesman said.
(Reporting by Chine Labbe; Additional reporting by Katharina
Bart in Switzerland; Writing by Nick Vinocur; Editing by David
Holmes)