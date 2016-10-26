Swiss court grants UBS access to files in French tax probe

ZURICH Oct 26 The Swiss federal administrative
court (FAC) said on Wednesday Swiss bank UBS had been
granted the right to inspect the files and receive information
in a tax investigation by French tax authorities.
The court decided to grant UBS "party status", allowing it
to access the files and be served with all final decisions by
the Swiss federal tax administration (FTA) following a request
from French tax authorities to transmit clients' tax data in
May.
The FAC said the bank should be given "party status" in part
because: "The unusually high number of clients concerned by the
request for administrative assistance could leave one with the
impression that UBS systematically helped clients to evade
taxes."
It also said the compilation of the data sets would mean a
lot of work for UBS and "the data might be used in criminal
proceedings already launched against UBS in France".
In 2014, French authorities placed UBS under formal
examination over whether it helped clients avoid tax and
investigating judges ordered the bank to provide bail of 1.1
billion euros.
UBS said in July it had been ordered by the FTA to provide
France with tax information and was planning to ask the FAC to
look at the request. It also said at the time the legal basis
for the request was ambiguous and that the data and the
justification received as part of the request lacked the
required specificity.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Mark Potter)