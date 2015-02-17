版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 2月 17日 星期二 18:28 BJT

France issues arrest warrants for ex-UBS managers - judicial source

PARIS Feb 17 French investigating magistrates have issued arrest warrants for three former Swiss managers at UBS in connection with their investigation into whether the bank helped tax dodgers, a judicial source told Reuters on Tuesday.

It was unclear if the managers worked in France or elsewhere within the Zurich-based bank.

A spokesman for UBS declined to comment.

France has been investigating UBS since July on suspicion of helping its wealthy clients avoid tax. (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Andrew Callus)
