2013年 11月 27日

UBS says French investigators visit headquarters

PARIS Nov 27 French judicial authorities probing Swiss bank UBS over allegations it illegally sold products designed to avoid French taxes visited the bank's Paris headquarters on Wednesday, a UBS spokesman said.

"As part of the inquiry opened in February 2012, investigating magistrate Guillaume Daieff has conducted an on-site visit of the Paris headquarters of UBS France," the spokesman said in an email.

"It is normal procedure for this type of probe. UBS France, which seeks total transparency, gave its backing. UBS France will continue to fully cooperate with the authorities." (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)

