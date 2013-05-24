UBS France could face criminal investigation - source

PARIS May 24 UBS' French unit could
be placed under formal investigation in the coming days as part
of a broader probe into the Swiss bank's business practices, a
person familiar with the matter said on Friday.
UBS France CEO Jean-Frederic de Leusse was questioned by
judges who are deciding whether to formally place the bank under
investigation - a step which under French law means there is
serious or consistent evidence pointing to probable implication
of a suspect in a crime -, the source said.
UBS officials in Zurich declined to comment. De Leusse did
not immediately return a phone call placed to his office in
Paris.
The questioning is likely to continue next week, and the
bank could be formally placed under investigation when it has
been completed, the source said, confirming an earlier report in
Le Monde.
UBS is being probed by the French judiciary into whether it
offered potential French clients investments that were allegedly
designed to cheat the taxman. Three UBS France executives have
been under investigation in relation to that probe, a judicial
source told Reuters in April.
Regulators around the world are cracking down on tax evasion
and money laundering in the wake of the financial crisis and the
issue has taken on particular resonance in France after Budget
Minister Jerome Cahuzac quit and admitted to having held an
undeclared Swiss bank account.
Sources said in April that France had contacted Swiss
authorities for help in determining whether 353 prospective UBS
clients in France had undeclared assets in Switzerland.
At the time, de Leusse told Le Monde newspaper that the bank
was cooperating fully with the authorities and also said he did
not believe the bank had broken the law.
Separately, France has opened a probe into whether British
bank HSBC offered illicit products to help French
clients avoid tax in Switzerland, the Paris prosecutors' office
said last month.
