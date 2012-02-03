UPDATE 2-Ex-UBS trader refused bail as bank probe deepens

* Accused former UBS trader refused bail by UK court
* Swiss, British regulators step up probe against UBS
* Actions follow $2.3 bln trading loss at UBS last year
By Sarah White and Peter Griffiths
LONDON, Feb 3 Former UBS AG
trader Kweku Adoboli, who is accused of unauthorised deals that
cost the Swiss bank $2.3 billion, was refused bail by a London
court on Friday less than an hour after regulators stepped up
their probe into the scandal.
The Financial Services Authority (FSA) and the Swiss
Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) said they were
launching enforcement investigations, which depending on their
findings can be a prelude to actions such as fines or court
proceedings.
The Swiss bank is conducting its own probe and has blamed
the losses on an unauthorised trading incident.
Adoboli, 31, the British-educated son of a retired United
Nations official from Ghana, was arrested straight after the
losses were unveiled last September. He pleaded not guilty
earlier this week to charges related to the scandal.
He will remain in custody in Wandsworth prison in south
London until his trial, which is set for Sept. 3.
It was the first time lawyers for Adoboli, a former
director, had applied for his release from custody since he was
detained last year.
"These are serious allegations backed up with cogent
evidence," said Judge Alistair McCreath at London's Southwark
Crown Court after refusing his application.
Adoboli was not in court for the hearing, but his friends,
family and his partner were there.
Prosecutors accuse Adoboli of two counts of fraud and two of
false accounting in one of the world's biggest cases of alleged
"rogue trading".
The FSA and FINMA had launched an initial probe on Sept. 16,
a day after UBS unveiled the huge loss, and are now deepening
that investigation. This could take several months.
"This is a formal enforcement proceeding, at the end Finma
usually issues a decision. Only if a party challenges this
Finma-decision it goes to court," said FINMA spokesman Tobias
Lux.
The regulators will assess and rule on the adequacy of the
controls in place to prevent and detect unauthorised trading in
UBS's investment bank.
UBS said on Friday it would cooperate fully with its
regulators.
The Swiss bank said its ability to disclose further details
about events was limited by the ongoing criminal proceedings and
investigations, but that it was still making internal changes
in response to the losses.
"This does not prevent us from taking further decisive
action to improve our operational risk controls," UBS said.
The trading losses have already forced UBS into a big
management shake-up, culminating in the departure of its Chief
Executive Oswald Gruebel. Several top equities bankers have also
left, and the bank's chief risk officer replaced.
It has also pressed ahead with a long-awaited restructuring
of its investment bank. That strategy will be under renewed
scrutiny next week, when UBS reports annual results.