OFFICIAL CORRECTION-UBS, MPM team up on $471 mln cancer fund to speed drug development

(Corrects minimum commitment to $200,000 from $500,000 figure
given by UBS on Wednesday)
ZURICH, April 27 A $471 million UBS
venture fund aims to generate annual returns "north of 10
percent" for its European and Asian investors by financing new
cancer drugs, helping speed them from the lab to the point where
drug companies buy their rights.
Mark Haefele, global chief investment officer at the Swiss
bank's wealth management unit, said on Wednesday its UBS
Oncology Impact Fund was working with Boston-based MPM Capital
to identify investment targets.
It plans to make between 10 to 20 investments over five
years, with initial investments around $10 million. Promising
compounds or projects could get additional cash.
Oncology is the fastest-growing area of pharmaceutical
research, thanks to advances in understanding genetic and
biological drivers of the disease. The push has been augmented
by U.S. Vice President Joseph Biden's "moonshot" bid to find
cancer cures and treatments.
Haefele said the UBS fund aims to fill what he called a
financing gap between early development of promising compounds
and when drug companies are sufficiently convinced of their
merits to pledge financial support.
"In that first critical stage, where you go from the
university to forming a company around these compounds, drug
companies aren't particularly good at that," Haefele told
reporters at a presentation in Zurich.
"That's why they partner with MPM and a few other
early-stage firms to develop that pipeline to the stage where
they (drug companies) would be interested in investing and then
taking the development even further."
The fund, which UBS announced last year, includes a social
component that promises to donate performance fees and a share
of royalties from successful drugs. It will help fund research
and cancer care for families in developing countries.
UBS did not name individual investors in the fund, which is
closed, but said the minimum commitment was $200,000.
MPM Capital, with around $2 billion in assets, is already
working with drug companies on funding health-care startups,
including a venture fund it closed last year at $400 million
that included Swiss drugmaker Novartis and France's
Astellas Pharma as investors.
Investors in the new UBS fund have agreed not to withdraw
their money for five years.
"Over the long term, we hope this collaboration will add
significant value in the field of oncology and in ongoing
efforts to finance its development," MPM Capital co-founder
Ansbert Gadicke said in a statement.
(Reporting by John Miller)