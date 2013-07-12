UBS's German offices searched in ongoing tax probe of clients

FRANKFURT, July 12 UBS said some of
its German offices were searched in connection with an ongoing
tax probe of the Swiss bank's clients, confirming an earlier
media report.
The Wall Street Journal Deutschland earlier said, citing
financial sources, that several offices of UBS in Germany had
been searched by authorities in recent days.
The searches were aimed at recovering documents that would
shed light on possible tax avoidance by UBS customers, the paper
quoted state prosecutors in Bochum as saying.
UBS said the searches dated back to a probe started in 2012,
rather than a new investigation.
"UBS Deutschland AG is not the target of the exercise. UBS
does not tolerate activities aimed at helping clients to avoid
their tax obligations," UBS said in a statement.
(Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Christoph Steitz; Editing by
Mark Potter)