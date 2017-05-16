Singapore's GIC sells 2.4 pct UBS stake at 16.10 Sfr/shr - sources

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
ZURICH May 16 Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Limited, which invested in UBS to support it during the 2008/09 global financial crisis, sold a 2.4 percent stake in the Swiss bank at 16.10 Swiss francs ($16.18) each, sources familiar with the matter said.
GIC, which manages more than $100 billion globally, had said it reduced its stake to 2.7 percent from 5.1 percent at a loss, partly because of changes in the lender's strategy and business.
Selling 93 million shares at 16.10 francs each would raise 1.5 billion Swiss francs. The stock had closed at 16.61 on Monday. ($1 = 0.9951 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields and Randy Fabi)
SAO PAULO/CHICAGO, June 20 Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA revealed plans to sell assets worth $1.8 billion on Tuesday, putting dairy, poultry and cattle feeding units on the block to cut debt after a corruption scandal raised concerns about its financing costs.
* Dollar reaches three-week highs against euro, yen * Top Republicans talks up chances of U.S. tax reform in 2017 * Sterling drops after BoE's Carney cools rate-hike bets * Fed's Dudley sees U.S. wages, inflation rebounding (Updates market action, adds quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 20 The dollar hit a one-month high on Tuesday against a basket of currencies on the view the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates once more this year, while sterling