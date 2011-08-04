UPDATE 2-US charges ex-UBS banker over $215 mln tax fraud

* Zurich resident Gian Gisler charged with conspiracy

By Basil Katz

NEW YORK, Aug 4 A former UBS AG UBSN.VX banker has been charged with helping at least 38 U.S. taxpayers hide at least $215 million in hidden Swiss accounts, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Thursday.

The Swiss banker, Gian Gisler, 45, left UBS AG in 2008, taking his clients with him to two private asset management firms successively.

A UBS spokeswoman, Karina Byrne, did not immediately return a call for comment on the indictment.

Gisler, a resident of Zurich, is charged with one count of conspiracy that carries a maximum of five years in prison if he is convicted.

The indictment against Gisler comes nearly 2-1/2 years after UBS avoided U.S. criminal prosecution by agreeing to pay a $780 million penalty and admitting it helped Americans hide income from the IRS. Criminal charges were formally dropped last October.

In fact, U.S. prosecutors said Gisler quit UBS after it began to be investigated in 2008.

"They finally did what was widely expected 3-4 years ago!" prosecutors, in the indictment, quote Gisler as saying to two unnamed clients in early 2008.

"U.S. clients have zero protection any longer and the team in my country will be closed down!"

Gisler then hid the 60-some accounts belonging to at least 38 people in at least four unnamed Swiss banks by using different shell foundations and corporations, the indictment said.

Last month, prosecutors announced charges against Swiss financial adviser Beda Singerberger, accusing him of helping more than 60 U.S. taxpayers hide more than $184 million in Swiss bank accounts and move assets from UBS AG to other Swiss banks to avoid getting caught.

The case is U.S. v. Gisler, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 11-cr-00662. (Reporting by Basil Katz; Editing by Gary Hill)