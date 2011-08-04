UPDATE 2-US charges ex-UBS banker over $215 mln tax fraud

* Zurich resident Gian Gisler charged with conspiracy
* Moved UBS accounts after 2008 crackdown
* Beda Singenberger charged last month in same probe
By Basil Katz
NEW YORK, Aug 4 A former UBS AG UBSN.VX
banker has been charged with helping at least 38 U.S. taxpayers
hide at least $215 million in hidden Swiss accounts, federal
prosecutors in Manhattan said on Thursday.
The Swiss banker, Gian Gisler, 45, left UBS AG in 2008,
taking his clients with him to two private asset management
firms successively.
A UBS spokeswoman, Karina Byrne, did not immediately return
a call for comment on the indictment.
Gisler, a resident of Zurich, is charged with one count of
conspiracy that carries a maximum of five years in prison if he
is convicted.
The indictment against Gisler comes nearly 2-1/2 years
after UBS avoided U.S. criminal prosecution by agreeing to pay
a $780 million penalty and admitting it helped Americans hide
income from the IRS. Criminal charges were formally dropped
last October.
In fact, U.S. prosecutors said Gisler quit UBS after it
began to be investigated in 2008.
"They finally did what was widely expected 3-4 years ago!"
prosecutors, in the indictment, quote Gisler as saying to two
unnamed clients in early 2008.
"U.S. clients have zero protection any longer and the team
in my country will be closed down!"
Gisler then hid the 60-some accounts belonging to at least
38 people in at least four unnamed Swiss banks by using
different shell foundations and corporations, the indictment
said.
Last month, prosecutors announced charges against Swiss
financial adviser Beda Singerberger, accusing him of helping
more than 60 U.S. taxpayers hide more than $184 million in
Swiss bank accounts and move assets from UBS AG to other Swiss
banks to avoid getting caught.
The case is U.S. v. Gisler, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 11-cr-00662.
(Reporting by Basil Katz; Editing by Gary Hill)