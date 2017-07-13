FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
UBS's Chinese subsidiary granted local private fund licence
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#2017年夏季达沃斯
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
“通俄门”
美国众议长莱恩敦促特朗普长子出席国会通俄门听证会
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
深度分析
综述：美元独强地位动摇有利人民币摆脱贬值预期 资产配置看好A股
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
深度分析
焦点：惠誉确认中国评级为A+ 展望稳定
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月13日 / 下午12点59分 / 1 天前

UBS's Chinese subsidiary granted local private fund licence

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 13 (Reuters) - UBS's Chinese asset management subsidiary has been granted a licence to manage money for institutions and wealthy investors onshore in China, part of the Swiss bank's efforts to stock up on local licences.

"Securing the licence expands the breadth and depth of our domestic offering, complements our offshore capabilities and, importantly, demonstrates our continued support of China in its efforts to open its capital markets to the world," Rene Buehlmann, head of Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management, said in a statement on Thursday.

The licence allows UBS Asset Management (Shanghai) Limited to offer onshore fixed income, equity, and multi-asset private funds to institutional and high net worth investors in China. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below