UBS to cut several dozen wealth management jobs -sources

ZURICH Nov 1 UBS will cut several
dozen jobs at part of its private bank, three sources familiar
with the matter told Reuters, part of a previously announced
organisational restructure.
The Swiss bank told staff in May it was rejigging its
flagship wealth management business, part of efforts to cut
costs at a time of increased regulatory costs, negative interest
rates and restrained client activity.
At the time, UBS said this would lead to staff cuts without
going into specific figures.
The latest cuts affect employees worldwide at IPS, which
provides products and services to wealth management clients.
Fewer than 100 staff will be affected by the latest round of
cuts, one of the sources said. Some employees could stay on with
the bank in other roles.
At the end of September, UBS's wealth management division
had 9,918 full-time employees, down from 10,135 three months
earlier.
UBS, the world's biggest wealth manager, last week showed it
had netted 100 million Swiss francs ($102.1 million) in
third-quarter savings, bringing total net cost cuts since 2013
to 1.5 billion francs.
It is targeting net cuts of 2.1 billion francs by end-2017.
($1 = 0.9795 Swiss francs)
