UBS merges leadership in wealth management product factory

MOVES- Rothschild, Northern Trust, Bluemountain Capital
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ZURICH, March 27 UBS is merging the leadership of its two divisions responsible for wealth management products, the world's biggest private bank said on Monday, as it tries to improve cooperation between its wealth management units.
Under Tom Naratil, the Swiss bank's former finance chief who took over as head of UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA) in January 2016, UBS bank has tried to improve WMA's collaboration with UBS Wealth Management (WM).
In its latest attempt, UBS has made Christian Wiesendanger and Jason Chandler global co-heads of WM Investment Platforms and Solutions and WMA Investment Platforms and Solutions, reporting jointly to Wealth Management head Juerg Zeltner as well as Naratil. The changes are effective April 3. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)
May 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.