UBS merges leadership in wealth management product factory

ZURICH, March 27 UBS is merging the leadership of its two divisions responsible for wealth management products, the world's biggest private bank said on Monday, as it tries to improve cooperation between its wealth management units.

Under Tom Naratil, the Swiss bank's former finance chief who took over as head of UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA) in January 2016, UBS bank has tried to improve WMA's collaboration with UBS Wealth Management (WM).

In its latest attempt, UBS has made Christian Wiesendanger and Jason Chandler global co-heads of WM Investment Platforms and Solutions and WMA Investment Platforms and Solutions, reporting jointly to Wealth Management head Juerg Zeltner as well as Naratil. The changes are effective April 3. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)