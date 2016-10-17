UBS spending $1 bln on IT overhaul

| ZURICH
ZURICH Oct 17 UBS, the world's biggest
private bank, is spending around 1 billion Swiss francs ($1
billion) to standardise the IT platform across its flagship
wealth management business, an investment it hopes will
ultimately help lower costs.
"This is about integrating our historically fragmented
infrastructure that we have globally into one platform," the
Swiss bank's chief operating officer for wealth management, Dirk
Klee, told Reuters.
"So we want to have the same processes, the same way of
approaching UBS and we also want to raise synergies and scale in
the back office."
UBS did not give an estimate for the savings envisaged.
The project to unify the IT structure, known as One Wealth
Management Platform, began in 2013, with UBS aiming to have it
finished by end-2018.
A unified IT structure will make it easier to roll out
digital features UBS is testing, Klee said, including its new
online wealth management platform, SmartWealth.
If a pilot programme for SmartWealth in Britain, announced
last week, is successful, UBS will roll out the programme in
other markets, he added.
They would include major markets in Europe and in Asia
Pacific, where UBS has hubs in Singapore and Hong Kong.
UBS hopes SmartWealth will give it the scale to bank the
so-called mass affluent, in addition to more traditional private
banking clientele like millionaires and billionaires.
For now the platform will not include the bank's U.S.
business, which is run out of a separate Americas division, Klee
said.
Since Sergio Ermotti became CEO in 2011, UBS has slimmed
down its investment bank -- where increased regulation has hit
earnings -- to focus on wealth management. It managed $1.7
trillion in assets in 2015, according to research firm Scorpio
Partnership.
Struggling to grow revenues amid negative interest rates in
Switzerland and restrained client activity, banks are under
pressure to find savings.
Ermotti recently urged banking peers to work together to
lower costs, which could include collaboration in the back
office.
The bank already hopes to cut costs by hundreds of millions
of dollars in wealth management through a new organisational
structure, and is targeting 2.1 billion francs in group net
savings by the end of next year.
Since the financial crisis, banks have also looked to
simplify corporate structures which ballooned during the boom
years, while scaling back in areas where they are less
competitive.

