UPDATE 1-UBS hopes short-term investment strategies spur client trading

(Updates story from Nov 1 with more details on metals trade)

By Joshua Franklin

ZURICH Nov 2 UBS, the world's biggest private bank, hopes offering short-term investment strategies will bring wealthy clients, unnerved by economic uncertainty, back into the market.

The Swiss bank hopes this will help boost revenues at its flagship wealth management business, which in the third-quarter saw transaction-based income fall to 334 million Swiss francs ($341.2 million), the lowest since 2008.

For billionaire and millionaire clients UBS typically prepares a "strategic asset allocation" which looks five to seven years ahead.

But UBS hired Vinay Pande and his team from hedge fund Brevan Howard earlier this year to generate ideas for investments over a six-month timeframe for UBS's wealthy clients, whose assets total more than $2 trillion.

"The challenge is (UBS's) decentralised client base," Pande said in an interview with Reuters. "Here we're talking about, yes, huge amounts of capital... but this is distributed across many, many, many people."

With many investors on the sidelines, Pande and his team are a sign of the ways in which banks are bolstering offerings to get cautious clients into the market.

The four-person investment team typically has up to 10 trading recommendations at any one time and looks at equities, rates, credit, commodities, and foreign exchange.

One recent base metals versus copper trade delivered 3.5 percent returns after fees.

Pande, who ran a global macro fund at Brevan Howard for three years, said his team's approach is "valuation driven and macro-informed".

The early response from clients has been encouraging, he said, without giving specific numbers.

"We're very gratified by the way it's growing," Pande said.

($1 = 0.9788 Swiss francs) (Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Michael Shields)